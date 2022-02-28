Manipur Assembly Elections: Tengnoupal Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Tengnoupal Assembly Constituency (AC No. 42) in Chandel district goes to polls on March 5, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Tengnoupal Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate D. Korungthang won Tengnoupal constituency seat beating BJP candidate Yangkholet Haokip by a margin of 4656 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Tengnoupal constituency were 46242. Of that, 41539 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Tengnoupal assembly constituency.