Manipur Assembly Elections: Thanga Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Thanga Assembly Constituency (AC No. 28) in Bishnupur district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.
Manipur Election Result 2022: Thanga Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, AITC candidate Tongbram Robindro Singh won Thanga constituency seat beating BJP candidate Moirangthem Asnikumar Singh by a margin of 1005 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Thanga constituency were 20921. Of that, 19450 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Thanga assembly constituency.
