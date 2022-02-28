Manipur Assembly Elections: Thangmeiband Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Thangmeiband Assembly Constituency (AC No. 9) in Imphal West district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Thangmeiband Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Khumukcham Joykisan Singh won Thangmeiband constituency seat beating BJP candidate Jyotin Waikhom by a margin of 157 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Thangmeiband constituency were 28482. Of that, 23608 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Thangmeiband assembly constituency.