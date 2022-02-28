Manipur Assembly Elections: Thongju Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Thongju Assembly Constituency (AC No. 5) in Imphal district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Thongju Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Thongam Biswajit Singh won Thongju constituency seat beating INC candidate Thokchom Ajit Singh by a margin of 7301 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Thongju constituency were 30135. Of that, 26448 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Thongju assembly constituency.