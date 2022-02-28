Manipur Assembly Elections: Thoubal Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Thoubal Assembly Constituency (AC No. 31) in Thoubal district goes to polls on March 5, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Thoubal Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Okram Ibobi Singh won Thoubal constituency seat beating BJP candidate Leitanthem Basanta Singh by a margin of 10470 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Thoubal constituency were 30002. Of that, 27128 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

