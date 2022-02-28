Manipur Assembly Elections: Uripok Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Uripok Assembly Constituency (AC No. 10) in Imphal West district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Uripok Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, NPEP candidate Yumnam Joykumar Singh won Uripok constituency seat beating INC candidate Laishram Nandakumar Singh by a margin of 345 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Uripok constituency were 23762. Of that, 19911 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Uripok assembly constituency.