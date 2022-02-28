Manipur Assembly Elections: Wabgai Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Wabgai Assembly Constituency (AC No. 36) in Thoubal district goes to polls on March 5, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Wabgai Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Md. Fajur Rahim won Wabgai constituency seat beating BJP candidate Dr. Usham Deben Singh by a margin of 4761 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Wabgai constituency were 29634. Of that, 27505 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Wabgai assembly constituency.