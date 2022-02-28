Manipur Assembly Elections: Wangjing tentha Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Wangjing tentha Assembly Constituency (AC No. 34) in Thoubal district goes to polls on March 5, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Wangjing tentha Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Paonam Brojen Singh won Wangjing tentha constituency seat beating BJP candidate Moirangthem Hemanta by a margin of 1863 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Wangjing tentha constituency were 32097. Of that, 29480 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Wangjing tentha assembly constituency.