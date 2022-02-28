Manipur Assembly Elections: Wangkhei Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Wangkhei Assembly Constituency (AC No. 15) in Imphal district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Wangkhei Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Okram Henry Singh won Wangkhei constituency seat beating BJP candidate Yumkham Erabot Singh by a margin of 4336 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Wangkhei constituency were 34914. Of that, 29319 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

