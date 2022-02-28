Manipur Assembly Elections: Wangkhem Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Wangkhem Assembly Constituency (AC No. 32) in Thoubal district goes to polls on March 5, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Wangkhem Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Keisham Meghachandra Singh won Wangkhem constituency seat beating NEINDP candidate Yumnam Nabachandra Singh by a margin of 2880 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Wangkhem constituency were 31247. Of that, 28401 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

