Manipur Assembly Elections: Wangoi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Wangoi Assembly Constituency (AC No. 22) in Imphal West district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Wangoi Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Oinam Lukhoi Singh won Wangoi constituency seat beating NPEP candidate Khuraijam Loken Singh by a margin of 36 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Wangoi constituency were 27714. Of that, 26142 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

