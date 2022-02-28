Manipur Assembly Elections: Yaiskul Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Yaiskul Assembly Constituency (AC No. 14) in Imphal district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Yaiskul Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Thokchom Satyabrata Singh won Yaiskul constituency seat beating INC candidate Elangbam Chand Singh by a margin of 570 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Yaiskul constituency were 25363. Of that, 21619 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Yaiskul assembly constituency.