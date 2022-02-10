Manipur assembly polls rescheduled to February 28 and March 5

The Election Commission has rescheduled voting dates for the Assembly elections in Manipur.

The EC decided to hold the first phase of polling to elect the 60-member state assembly in Manipur on February 28, followed by the second phase on March 5.

The poll-panel had earlier decided to conduct voting in the state in two phases on February 27 and March 3.

The Congress, which is challenging the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, had written to the EC, requesting it to reschedule the first phase of polling as February 27 would be a Sunday which is observed as the Lord’s Day or the community worship day by the Christians. The party had expressed apprehension that many Christians in Manipur might be deprived of their right to vote if the first phase of polling was held on February 27.

The EC on Thursday announced rescheduling of both the first and second phases of polling, but did not cite any specific reason.

The commission stated that it had visited Imphal on February 7 and 8 to review election preparedness and had held interaction with political parties, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and other state level officers, Chief Electoral Officer, District Election Officers and Superintendents of Police, in addition to Director General of the Assam Rifles, other law enforcement agencies and other relevant stakeholders.

Various issues and ground situations were presented to the poll-panel during the visit.

It said that the commission had revised the dates of polling after “having considered inputs, representations, past precedent, logistics, ground situations and all facts and circumstances in the matter”.

“I am happy that the Election Commission has agreed to the request made by the Indian National Congress three weeks ago to shift the day of the first phase of voting in Manipur,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posted on Twitter.

