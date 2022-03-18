Manipur CM announcement delayed due to Parliament session: Biswajit Singh

Manipur caretaker Chief Minister N Biren Singh and senior BJP MLA Th Biswajit Singh, who were seen as contenders for the CM's post after the saffron party returned to power for the second time in a row, on Thursday asked people not to believe in speculations.

Amid reports of "groupism" within the party, both of them had gone to Delhi after the election results were announced a week ago and met the central leaders of the party.

"The parliamentary board of the party will be announcing the state legislature party leader. The announcement is delayed as Parliament is in session now," Biswajit told reporters at the Imphal airport on his return from the national capital.

On reports that N Biren Singh may get a second term as the chief minister, he said it was speculation.

"There is nothing official about the reports going around on social media and even I am not aware of the decision (on who will be the CM).... The BJP is a well-organised and disciplined party and the decision taken by the party will be welcomed," said Biren Singh after returning from Delhi.

The Manipur BJP functionaries' meeting with central leaders in New Delhi was to celebrate the party's victory in the state assembly elections, Biswajit said claiming that nothing related to the next chief minister was discussed.

"The meeting we had in Delhi was election review, about who received more votes and what mistakes were made," Biren said.

He also appealed to people not to upload speculative posts about the next chief minister on social media, saying it will lead to misunderstanding.

The BJP returned to power in the insurgency-affected Manipur, picking up 32 seats in a house of 60.

It had managed to form a government in 2017 despite having just 21 seats compared to Congress’s 28 by joining hands with two local parties – NPP and NPF.

However, this time around, the BJP contested alone and managed to win a majority on the plank that a vote for the party would bring peace to the troubled state – both in the valley and the hills where tribals hold the ground.

