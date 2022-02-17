Manipur elections: BJP promises protection of "territorial integrity," silent on AFSPA

BJP manifesto for Assembly elections in Manipur promised to protect "territorial integrity" of the state but it remained silent on another strong demand for repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, (AFSPA) 1958.

The promise of protecting the territorial integrity of the state is aimed at addressing the concerns among voters belonging to Meitei community about the demand by Naga groups for "territorial intergration" of all Naga-inhibited areas including those in Manipur in the final Naga agreement likely to be signed soon to end long Naga conflict. The Hindu Meiteis calls the shot in at least 40 constituencies in the valley while the Christian Nagas and Kukis are deciding factors in 20 other seats in the hills region.

BJP, which leads the coalition government in the state since 2017 has set a target to win at least 40 seats and form government on its own this time. National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF), two partners of the coalition government are contesting in 38 and 10 seats respectively. The NPF has fielded candidates in 10 Naga-dominated seats and hopes to be the kingmaker this time too.

Also Read | Manipur elections: Insurgents in ceasefire to cast votes through postal ballots

Political observers believe by promising to protect "territorial intergrity" of Manipur, BJP was trying to appease the Meiteis while it was banking on the NPF on the hills for a post-poll alliance, if the party does not get an absolute majority. It also talked abour preserving the rights and culture of the indigenous communities.

BJP manifesto remained silent on AFSPA repeal even as the Opposition parties have made it the prime focus in their election manifesto.

The BJP manifesto promised freebies like two free LPG cylinders to all beneficiaries of Ujjwala Scheme, free scooty for meritorious college going girls, Rs. 25,000 incentives for education of economically weaker girls, free laptops for meritorious students passing class 12, increasing pension for senior citizens from Rs. 200 per month at present to Rs. 1,000, interest-free loans to MSME sector, Rs. 100 crore scheme to push Startups in Manipur and a health insurance upto Rs. five lakh for fishermen. It also promised to set up a skill university and an AIIMS in Manipur to provide jobs and better healthcare.

It also focussed on enhancing connectivity by setting up rail lines on the foothills, promoting local products and push tourism.

"The hard work and the commitment of the BJP-led government in the past five years has helped Manipur come out of militancy and frequent bandh, from divisive politics to unity, from fake encounters to rule of law and from drug menance to drug free atmosphere. Manipur has witnessed a sea change in the past five years and we want to take a big leap of development in the next five years," BJP president, JP Nadda said after releasing the manifesto, along with Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and the party's state president, A. Sharda Devi.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: