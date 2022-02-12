Manipur elections: NPP seeks security for candidates after blast, "intimidation" by militants

Manipur: NPP seeks security for candidates after blast

The NPP, which has fielded candidates in 43 out of 60 constituencies, fears that its candidates could be target of militant groups

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS,
  • Feb 12 2022, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2022, 19:32 ist
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. Credit: PTI File Photo

The National People's Party (NPP), a partner in the BJP-led government in Manipur has urged the Election Commission to provide security cover to its candidates contesting the Assembly elections in view of Friday's greande blast and alleged intimidation by several insurgent groups.

The NPP, which has fielded candidates in 43 out of 60 constituencies, fears that its candidates could be target of militant groups, which are supporting its opponent candidates in several constituenices. 

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer and the state police, the NPP expressed concern over law and order situation ahead of Assembly elections slated on February 28 and March 4. 

Also Read | Manipur BJP expels spokesperson who called ally NPP parasite

A low intensity blast in front of residence of a NPP worker in Imphal East on Friday triggered panic in the area. None, however, was injured in the explosion. 

The NPP on February 8 alleged that armed outfits such as KNF-MC, KNF-Z, UKLF, KNA, HPC (D) have openly come out in support of their opponent candidates from BJP and Naga People's Front (NPF) and even intimidated village chiefs to vote for those. 

In 2017, the NPP had contested in nine seats and won four. The party, along with NPF supported and helped BJP to wrest power from Congress, which had emerged as the single largest party by winning 28 seats. 

This time, the NPP has set its eyes to increase its tally further. The party chief and Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday hoped the party may emerge as the single largest party in Manipur this time. 

A team of EC, which reviewed the preparation for the elections in Manipur a few days ago said security cover would be provided to candidates based on their specific threat perception.  

