Manipur polls: 175 candidates including 15 women file nominations for first phase polling

A total of 175 candidates, including 15 women have filed nominations for 38 Assembly seats in Manipur, polling for which is scheduled on February 28.

Another 60 have filed nominations till Thursday for the remaining 22 seats, where polling will be conducted in the second phase on March 4. Friday is the last day for filing nominations for the second and final phase of the elections.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh of BJP, deputy chief minister, Y Joykumar Singh of National People's Party (NPP) and Th Biswajit Singh, a minister and senior BJP leader are some of the prominent candidates to contest in the first phase of elections.

The opposition Congress has stitched an alliance with five left parties while BJP has fielded candidates in all 60 seats. The NPP is fighting in 43 seats while Naga People's Front (NPF), another partner in the BJP-led government is contesting 10 seats in the Christian-majority hills region.

A statement issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Manipur said on Thursday that all preparation is being done for the smooth and peaceful conduct of elections in the state.

"Political meetings will be responsible for any breach of Covid related protocols and guidelines. The door-to-door campaign allowed up to 20 persons excluding security personnel. Permission for a meeting, door-to-door campaigning to be obtained from District Election Officers in advance," it said. However, the ban on roadshows, pad-yatras, cycle, bike, vehicle rallies and procession will continue.

Covid-19 positivity rate in Manipur on Thursday stood at 9.3 per cent.

In 2017, BJP won 21 out of 60 seats and formed its first government with the help of NPP, NPF and a few defectors from Congress and an Independent. NPP and NPF won four seats each. This time, BJP, however, is eyeing an absolute majority.

Election Commission on Thursday rescheduled polling from February 27 and March 3 to February 28 and March 4. Many Christian organisations in Manipur had demanded rescheduling of polling as February 27 is a Sunday.

