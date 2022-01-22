Manipur polls: Kuki leaders form new party eyeing political representation

A group of leaders representing the Kuki tribe in Manipur has formed a new political party and plans to field candidates in at least 10 seats in the Assembly elections scheduled on February 27 and March 3.

The new party, named Kuki People's Alliance, was granted registration by Election Commission on January 12. Leaders of the new party said Kukis, despite being a dominant force in at least 10 Assembly seats has been deprived of adequate political representation to protect their ethnic identity and ensure welfare.

"Kukis has remained politically sidelined while we have been labelled as migrants in the past few years. The problems related to our identity and development has not been accorded proper attention mainly due to lack of adequate political representation. Therefore, we have decided to form the new party and field our candidates to offer our leaders a platform to raise our issues," Tonghang Haokip, one of the senior leaders said.

Manipur has 60 Assembly seats of which 40 are in the valley, dominated by the Meities. Nagas and Kukis are dominant factors in the 20 seats in the constituencies in the hills. Naga Peoples Front (NPF), which mainly represents the Nagas won four seats in the 2017 elections and is part of the BJP-led coalition government. Kukis, however, has often been accused by other tribes of being migrants and not original inhabitants of Manipur even as they constitute about 30% of the state's population.

Political observers think that the new political party could harm the Opposition Congress in the hills constituencies as the Kukis have traditionally voted for the party in the state.

