Manipur polls: NPP to contest alone, releases list of 20 candidates

Making it clear that it would contest the Assembly elections without any pre-poll alliance, National People's Party (NPP), a partner in the BJP-led government in Manipur, on Monday released a list of 20 candidates that included the name of Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh.

The NPP had won four seats in the 2017 Assembly elections and supported BJP to enable the saffron party to form its first government in the state. Naga People's Front is the other partner in the Biren Singh government.

This time, however, there was speculation that the NPP might fight with a pre-poll alliance. A leader in NPP said they decided to contest the elections without any alliance as it expects to get more seats alone compared to 2017.

"Although we are a partner, it is a fact that people in many parts are unhappy with BJP due to AFSPA, failure to solve the long insurgency issue and the disparity in development works in the valley and the hills. So they will look for an alternative and NPP wants to offer that alternative. We will take a call about alliance after the election results are declared," said the leader.

The party would field candidates in at least 40 seats this time. The relations between NPP and BJP have not been smooth. All four MLAs including Y Joykumar Singh had pulled out of the alliance in June 2020 alleging failure of Chief Minister N Biren Singh to tackle the Covid-19 crisis. They were, however, convinced by Amit Shah and Himanta Biswa Sarma to stay in the government.

The list includes two women candidates, Sumati Devi and Nalini Devi, to contest in Lamsang and Oinam constituency respectively. Elections for 60 member Manipur Assembly is scheduled on February 27 and March 3.

