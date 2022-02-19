Pre-poll violence in Manipur: NPP candidate's father shot at during campaigning

In another pre-poll violence in Manipur, father of a National People's Party (NPP) candidate was injured after being shot at by unidentified miscreants on Friday night during a campaign at Yaripok Yambeem Leikai area in Imphal East district.

The victim, Shamjai Singh, father of NPP candidate from Andro constituency, L Sanjoy Singh received a bullet injury on his right shoulder. The incident took place at around 9:30pm.

Sanjoy Singh had quit BJP in January and joined NPP, a partner of the BJP-led government in Manipur since 2017.

NPP, led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, has fielded candidates in 38 of the 60 Assembly constituencies with a target to become the single largest party. In 2017, NPP had won four out of nine seats it contested and helped BJP form its first government in the state.

Condemning the attack, Conrad Sangma said Manipur was witnessing "unprecedented" violence ahead of elections this time and some candidates and parties were resorting to violence to win the election. "I have been campaigning in Manipur election since 2002 but i have not seen violence of such scale earlier. Some candidates and parties, who can not win elections democratically are taking to violence to threaten our candidates and the voters. But i am sure people of Manipur will give a befitting reply by rejecting them while casting their votes," Sangma said while addressing a rally on Saturday.

The residence of a NPP supporter was earlier attacked by suspected militants.

Assembly elections in Manipur is scheduled to take place in two phases on February 28 and March 4.

Sangma also sought intervention of the Election Commission to stop such violence ahead of the elections.

The NPP had previously alleged that militants were targetting and threatening its candidates and were supporting some candiates belonging to BJP and another partner in the government, Naga People's Front. NPF is contesting in 10 seats.

BJP has fielded candidates in all 60 seats with a target to get absolute majority and form the government on its own.

