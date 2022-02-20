Traditional 'Pot Lamba' gauge voters' mood in Manipur ahead of elections

Candidates offering cash or materials to voters and party workers ahead of elections is common in any Indian elections.

A traditional practice of "Pot Lamba," kept alive among Meitei community in the Valley of Manipur, however, encourages the opposite as voters and party workers donate rice, vegetables, fruits and many even pushing cash in the donation box as "helping hands" to their candidate fighting the electoral battle.

People draped in traditional attires with bowls full of rice, vegetables and fruits grown in their fields queing outside residence of their candidates are common sights as Manipur is gearing up for Assembly elections on February 28 and March 4.

"This is just a courtesy by voters and party workers to their candidate. By doing so, they not just express their love and support but also extend helping hands in their campaigning," Suhsil Huidrom, spokesperson of Manipur unit of National People's Party (NPP) told DH from Imphal

The NPP, a partner of the BJP-led government in Manipur since 2017 has fielded candiates in 38 of 60 Assembly seats. The party, led by Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma, this time, however, has set a target to emerge as the single largest party and form a government led by it. NPP consider both BJP and Congress as their opponents.

The food items donated by the voters are consumed by those directly involved in the campaining.

"This also shows mood of the voters. More the donations, more the support," Huidrom said adding that this is practiced in the Valley districts dominated by the Meitei community.

The Valley has 40 constituencies and Meiteis calls the shot in most of them.

BJP president JP Nadda, while releasing the party manifesto on February 17 in Imphal called "Pat Lamba" a beautiful tradition and said the large amount of donations offered to BJP candidates shows people's faith on the saffron party and an endorsement to the development works done in Manipur since 2017.

Anita Devi, who is doing her PhD on economy of politics said the traditional practice sends a positive message at a time cash for votes has become a worry in elections, including in the Northeast. "This does not mean that elections in Manipur is free from money power. But we must make sure that this beautiful practice is kept alive and passed on as a principle on which Meitei society has believed for generations," she said. "This practice is drawing more attention now mainly due to the social media. Candidates are also sharing photos and videos of their supporters extending such donations to claim their support during the campaigning," Devi said.

