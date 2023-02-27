Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: How the state voted in the past

Meghalaya Polls 2023: How the state voted in the past

The Meghalaya assembly has 60 seats with a total of 369 candidates contesting the elections, the votes for which will be counted on March 2

  • Feb 27 2023, 02:57 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2023, 05:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Meghalaya is all set for polling in 59 of the 60 Assembly seats where more than 21.6 lakh voters will decide the fate of 369 candidates on Monday, as the ruling National People's Party fights to retain power, while the BJP and Trinamool Congress attempt to unseat the incumbent government from power.

Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said preparations for conducting a free, fair and peaceful election have been completed.

Polling will begin at 7 am in 3,419 booths and will continue till 4 pm. As many as 640 polling booths have been categorised as 'vulnerable' and 323 as 'critical'.

Thirty-six of the 369 candidates are women. The highest of 10 women nominees have been put up by the Congress.

As the state readies to elect its next party, here is a look how the state has voted in the past elections:

 Male electors who votedFemale electors who votedTotal electors who votedAverage electors per stationSuccessful male candidatesSuccessful female candidates
2008537211 560005  1097216771591
2013633900 671826 1305726605564
20187541317970571572785599573

How parties fared in past polls

The 2003 elections saw the Congress-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) form the government, with D D Lapang taking the chief ministerial chair. Lapang was later replaced in 2006 by J D Rymbai. 

The 2008 elections saw a hung verdict, Congress formed the government with the Meghalaya Progressive Alliance (MPA), and Lapang was once again made the Chief Minister.  He however resigned in 2010 with Mukul Sangma being named his successor. 

The 2013 elections saw Sangma retain his position with Congress winning 29 seats.

The subsequent elections in 2018 saw a tight race between Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) and Mukul Sangma's Congress. The elections resulted in a hung assembly with NPP ultimately forming the government with the support of UDP, BJP and other regional parties. 

 NPPBJPINCNCPUDPIndependentsOthers
2008--125151153
2013202928136
2018202211637

(With agency inputs)

