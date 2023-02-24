Meghalaya Election: Mawryngkneng Assembly constituency result 2023

In Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023, Mawryngkneng constituency (AC No. 13) in East Khasi Hills district voted on February 27. Over 21 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Meghalaya polls this year.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya is scheduled to end on March 15, 2023.

Mawryngkneng is one of the 21 Assembly seats won by the INC in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of the Mawryngkneng constituency in the Meghalaya election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of the runner-up party and candidate.

In Meghalaya election 2018, INC candidate David A Nongrum won the Mawryngkneng Assembly seat after securing 32195 votes. The INC candidate defeated PDF candidate Highlander Kharmalki by a margin of 3763 votes.

In 2018, Mawryngkneng constituency had 32195 electors, including 15502 males and 16693 females.

The BJP, which decided to contest the 2023 elections alone, secured only 9.6 per cent votes in 2018.

In 2018, Meghalaya saw a hung Assembly, with INC getting 28.5 per cent votes and NPP bagging 20.6 per cent mandate. NPP leader Conrad Sangma formed the government with the support of the UDP, BJP, and other regional parties.