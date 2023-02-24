Meghalaya Election: Pynthorumkhrah Assembly constituency result 2023

In Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023, Pynthorumkhrah constituency (AC No. 14) in East Khasi Hills district voted on February 27. Over 21 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Meghalaya polls this year.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya is scheduled to end on March 15, 2023.

Pynthorumkhrah is among the 2 seats won by the BJP in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of the Pynthorumkhrah constituency in the Meghalaya election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of the runner-up party and candidate.

In Meghalaya election 2018, BJP candidate Alexander Laloo Hek won the Pynthorumkhrah Assembly seat after securing 31013 votes. The BJP candidate defeated PDF candidate James Ban Basaiawmoit by a margin of 1418 votes.

In 2018, Pynthorumkhrah constituency had 31013 electors, including 14933 males and 16080 females.

The BJP, which decided to contest the 2023 elections alone, secured only 9.6 per cent votes in 2018.

In 2018, Meghalaya saw a hung Assembly, with INC getting 28.5 per cent votes and NPP bagging 20.6 per cent mandate. NPP leader Conrad Sangma formed the government with the support of the UDP, BJP, and other regional parties.