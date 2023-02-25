Meghalaya Election: Umsning Assembly constituency result 2023

In Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023, Umsning constituency (AC No. 11) in Ri Bhoi district voted on February 27. Over 21 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Meghalaya polls this year.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya is scheduled to end on March 15, 2023.

Umsning is one of the 4 Assembly seats won by the PDF in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of the Umsning constituency in the Meghalaya election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of the runner-up party and candidate.

In Meghalaya election 2018, PDF candidate Jason Sawkmie Mawlong won the Umsning Assembly seat after securing 32157 votes. The PDF candidate defeated INC candidate Celestine Lyngdoh by a margin of 70 votes.

In 2018, Umsning constituency had 32157 electors, including 16179 males and 15978 females.

The BJP, which decided to contest the 2023 elections alone, secured only 9.6 per cent votes in 2018.

In 2018, Meghalaya saw a hung Assembly, with INC getting 28.5 per cent votes and NPP bagging 20.6 per cent mandate. NPP leader Conrad Sangma formed the government with the support of the UDP, BJP, and other regional parties.