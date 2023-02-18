Man held over video showing all EVM votes going to BJP

Meghalaya man arrested for sharing video of EVM that showed all votes go to BJP

The man, identified as Bolong R Sangma, had on February 16 shared the clip, alleging that EVMs were manipulated

  • Feb 18 2023, 19:16 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 19:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man was arrested in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district for allegedly sharing a video on social media which purportedly showed that any button pressed on an EVM leads to a vote in favour of the BJP, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) FR Kharkongor said on Saturday.

The man, identified as Bolong R Sangma, had on February 16 shared the clip, alleging that EVMs were manipulated, he said.

Sangma was arrested after the returning officer of Rongjeng assembly constituency filed a police complaint, he added.

Also Read: These candidates contesting in Meghalaya polls have criminal cases against them

A case was filed against him under IPC section 171G, which deals with false statement in connection with an election, Kharkongor said.

EVMs or electronic voting machines are tamper-proof and go to factory reset mode if any manipulation is attempted, he said, adding that numerous safeguards are present at every level.

India News
Indian Politics
Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023
Meghalaya Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Election Commission

