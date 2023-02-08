Meghalaya polls: BJP makes corruption charges against ally NPP

The BJP in Meghalaya on Tuesday alleged that the National People's Party (NPP) led by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma set "new standards of corruption" and people would therefore vote them out in the Assembly elections on February 27.

BJP and NPP, although are contesting the elections separately, are part of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), a forum of BJP and its regional allies in the Northeast. BJP is also a minor ally in the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government. Both parties have fielded candidates in all 60 seats separately.

"The NPP is very popular among the people of Meghalaya for setting new standards of corruption. Instead of building roads to villages, the NPP leaders have managed to build driveways to their homes. Instead of lighting up the streets, the NPP leaders have managed to hang chandeliers in many of their houses. Instead of building the state, they have managed to build up their assets. People are watching, and will serve them with what they deserve in the upcoming elections," Meghalaya unit of BJP said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

BJP in 2018 had won only two seats.

The BJP this time has fielded Bernard N Marak, the former insurgent-leader-turned politician against Chief Minister and NPP Chief Conrad Sangma in South Tura constituency. Marak was arrested in July last year for alleged involvement in sexual abuse of a minor girl inside his farm house. He was, however, granted bail in November.

Marak had earlier alleged that the NPP was trying to murder him politically by tarnishing his image as Sangma was scared of his popularity in his constituency.

Trinamool Congress, led by former CM Mukul Sangma is the main contender of NPP.

Hitting out at Conrad Sangma, the statement said people have decided to choose a BJP-led government that delivers on promises.