Meghalaya punctures Modi's brand 

Driven by the desire to see ‘lotus’ bloom in Meghalaya, PM Modi had taken part in the vigorous election campaign

Athira M R
Athira M R, DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 03 2023, 16:55 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2023, 21:23 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP’s efforts to do away with its image of being a ‘Hindu-only’ party in the northeastern state of Meghalaya have been nullified by the people’s mandate. BJP, which made its debut in the state in 2018 by winning two Assembly seats, had also for the first time fielded candidates in all 60 seats. Of the 59 seats where the polling took place, the party won 2 while Conrad K Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP), which won 6 more seats than in 2018, had a clear win in 26 constituencies. Following PM Modi’s beckoning to vote in record numbers, the state did poll with a voter turnout of 85.27 per cent, but just not in favour of the saffron party. 

However, the party has extended its support to the NPP, which needs five more seats to form the next government and Meghalaya will see a BJP-NPP alliance. 

The United Democratic Party (UDP), which emerged as the second-largest party, won 11 seats in contrast to the six seats won in the 2018 elections. 

Efforts that bore no ‘flower’ 

Driven by the desire to see the ‘lotus’ bloom in Meghalaya, PM Modi had taken part in the vigorous election campaign, glazed with promises of development and progress, in the poll-bound northeastern states. 

The party had, in its manifesto, promised implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations for state employees, 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, free education to girls till post-graduation, free scooters for female college toppers and an all-woman police battalion. 

PM Modi laid foundation stones and inaugurated several projects worth around Rs 2,450 crore in Meghalaya during his visit on December 18, 2022. He visited the state again on February 24 and took part in a roadshow and addressed an election rally in Tura in western Meghalaya. 

He inaugurated a plethora of projects, namely the Shillong-Diengpasoh Road, the new campus of IIM Shillong at Umsawli, the Spawn Laboratory at Mushroom Development Center, the Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre, and libraries. He also laid the foundation stone for Integrated Hospitality and Convention Centre at Tura, Shillong Technology Park Phase-II as well as other road projects. 

Apart from all this, an intensive outreach programme targeting the Christian population in the tribal state was kicked off by the party. 

Though the party did not see a great outcome in Meghalaya, it fared quite well in the states of Tripura and Nagaland and affirmed its increasing presence in the northeast. 

 

Assembly Elections 2023
Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023
Meghalaya Elections 2023
Meghalaya Elections
Meghalaya
BJP
NPP
UDP
Congress 
Indian Politics
India News

