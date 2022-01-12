Most districts of UP, Manipur, Punjab 'vulnerable' to Covid: Report

These poll-bound districts are most vulnerable to Covid

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 12 2022, 13:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2022, 14:25 ist

As the Assembly elections are approaching in the five states - Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand - a report by one of the empowered groups formed by the Centre said that most of the districts in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Manipur have been found to be highly vulnerable to the Covid pandemic.

The three states “represent a high vulnerability to emerging Covid pandemic due to Omicron variant” and their population is at “heightened risk of severe disease and adverse outcomes”, the report accessed by The Indian Express said.

The report “Vulnerability of districts for Covid-19”, was shared with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare two days after the Election Commission announced the polling dates for the five states (UP, Manipur, Goa, Uttarakhand and Punjab), the publication said.

According to the publication, the report states that 65 of 75 districts in UP, 21 of 22 districts in Punjab, and 9 of 16 districts in Manipur are listed as “Category 1” and “Category 2” districts, that represent a high vulnerability to emerging Covid due to Omicron variant.

The report classifies states into categories depending upon prior confirmed exposure to Covid, and vaccination coverage of the districts.

“Rapidly scale up the second dose of vaccination in Category-1 and Category-2 districts. This is most urgently for the Category-1 districts in particular,” says the report.

To curb the increasing Covid cases, the Election Commission has banned public rallies in the five poll-bound states till January 15.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday added 1,94,720 new Coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,60,70,510 which includes 4,868 cases of Omicron variant.

