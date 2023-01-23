MP polls: Congress to release separate women manifesto

MP Cong says will release separate manifesto for women for Assembly polls

The decision to release such a manifesto, christened 'Priyadarshini', was taken in a meeting chaired by state unit chief Kamal Nath

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Jan 23 2023, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2023, 14:21 ist
The Congress flag. Credit: Getty images

The Madhya Pradesh Congress will release a separate manifesto for women in the Assembly polls, likely to be held later this year, a party functionary said on Monday.

The decision to release such a manifesto, christened 'Priyadarshini', was taken in a meeting chaired by state unit chief Kamal Nath on Sunday, he said.

"Priyardarshini will be a manifesto for women, while there will be a common manifesto as well. Ten sub committees have been formed to submit manifesto related information pertaining to different segments of society," Vachan Patra Advisory Committee chairman Rajendra Singh said.

A meeting of the sub committees will be held after one month, he added. Incidentally, in May last year, the Congress had said it would release a separate manifesto for each district in the state.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madhya Pradesh
Congress
Kamal Nath
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'

Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'

Indian cricketers pray at Ujjain temple ahead of NZ ODI

Indian cricketers pray at Ujjain temple ahead of NZ ODI

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, Navy gets a boost

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, Navy gets a boost

Iranian women take center stage at Sundance

Iranian women take center stage at Sundance

DH Toon | 'BBC's Modi: The new India Question'

DH Toon | 'BBC's Modi: The new India Question'

Report bats for correctional staff in K'taka's prisons

Report bats for correctional staff in K'taka's prisons

Life in the pre-digital era

Life in the pre-digital era

Tobacco: The solution is staring at us

Tobacco: The solution is staring at us

 