Nagaland Assembly Polls: BJP-NDPP cruising ahead of Opposition in early trends

Voting in Nagaland began in 16 centres at 8 am

DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 02 2023, 09:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 09:31 ist
Most of the exit polls suggested a comfortable majority for BJP and its allies in Tripura and Nagaland. Credit: PTI Photo

In the 60-seat Nagaland Assembly, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance is leading comfortably in 10 and 4 seats respectively. The Opposition Naga People's Front (NPF) is lagging behind with a lead in three seats.

In Nagaland, the ruling NDPP-BJP alliance is comparatively better placed as the Opposition Naga People's Front (NPF) and Congress contested only in 22 constituencies each out of the 59 seats. The NDPP-BJP contested the elections on a 40:20 seat-sharing arrangement. BJP expects that its tally will increase this time, from 12 in 2018.

Most of the exit polls suggested a comfortable majority for BJP and its allies in Tripura and Nagaland.

Check out DH's latest videos

