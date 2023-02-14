Nagaland Polls: BJP manifesto promises special package for Eastern Nagaland, free education for girls, cultural fund

A special package for Eastern Nagaland, a Naga cultural research fund, free education for girls til post-graduation, free two-wheeler to meritorious girls and two free LPG cylinders were among the major promises BJP made to Nagaland in its manifesto for the Assembly elections slated on February 27.

The manifesto, named Vision Document 2023, released by BJP president J P Nadda at Kohima, promised to set up an Eastern Nagaland Development Board, a scheme for holistic development of border villages situated close to Indo-Myanmar border, step up work for opening a medical college and Mon district, besides others. The manifesto also promised to provide self-employment opportunities to two lakh youths in the next five years, set up an anti-narcotics task force and others.

"We have established peace in Nagaland and there is an 80 per cent reduction in violent incidents in the past eight years. We have withdrawn the disturbed area tag from 15 police stations in seven districts. In the next five years, our motto will be 3Ps: Peace, Progress and Prosperity. Our efforts will be to focus on the creation of infrastructure to provide all-weather roads and others and at the same time try to create jobs and provide employment to the youths," Nadda said.

The schemes promised in the manifesto were in response to the agitation and call for a boycott of the elections by organisations demanding a separate state, bifurcating Eastern Nagaland.

No word on Naga talks

The BJP's manifesto, however, did not say anything about the future of the ongoing talks between the insurgent groups (in ceasefire) to end the seven-decade-long Naga conflict. The Centre in 2015 had signed a "framework agreement" with NSCN (IM) and another similar pact with Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) in 2017. But a final agreement has not yet been signed mainly due to the NSCN-IM's insistence on its demand for a separate flag and Constitution for the Nagas.

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP are contesting the Assembly elections with a 40:20 seat-sharing arrangement. In 2018, BJP similarly contested the elections and bagged 12 seats. The party this time is expecting its seat tally to go up. The Naga People's Front is contesting the elections separately.