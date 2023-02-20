Nagaland CM Rio's assets rose Rs 10.53 cr in 5 years

Nagaland: Rs 10.53 cr increase in CM Neiphiu Rio's assets in five years

This was disclosed in Rio's nomination papers filed to the Election Commission for the Assembly elections scheduled on February 27

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Feb 20 2023, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 21:56 ist
Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio. Credit: DH File Photo

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's assets increased by Rs 10.53 crore in the past five years, from Rs 36.41 crore in 2018 to Rs 46.95 crore in 2023, said a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). 

This was disclosed in Rio's nomination papers filed to the Election Commission for the Assembly elections scheduled on February 27. 

The ADR and Election Watch Nagaland analysed the affidavits submitted by 53 MLAs, who are re-contesting for the Assembly elections. The report found that average assets of 47 MLAS re-contesting the elections increased by Rs. 1.64 crore between 2018 and 2023. 

Also Read: NDPP-BJP govt will solve all problems of Nagaland: Amit Shah

With assets worth nearly Rs. 47 crore, Rio is the second richest candidate contesting the elections for 60-member Nagaland Assembly this time. Rio, chief of Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), an ally of BJP, is re-contesting the elections from Northern Angami-II Assembly constituency.

The NDPP now leads the "all-party government" in Nagaland and the NDPP and BJP are contesting the Assembly elections on a 40:20 seat sharing arrangement.

The ADR report said Rio's source of income was disclosed in his affidavits as his salary and other allowances as an MLA, rentals, interests and agricultural income. The source of his wife's income was shown as business income from floriculture, rental, interest and agricultural income. 

However, BS Nganglang Phom, another MLA belonging to the NDPP topped the list of re-contesting candidates whose assets increased by Rs 15.27 crore, from Rs 21.91 lakh in 2018.

He, however, showed his source of income as only his salary as an MLA. In 2018, Phom won the elections as a candidate of the Naga People's Front but he later switched over to the NDPP. Phom is NPPP's candidate in Tamlu Assembly constituency this time. 

BJP's H. Tovihoto Ayemi, contesting in Dimapur-I, stood third with an increase of Rs.9.27 crores in his assets during the past five years.           

The BJP and NDPP hope to get an absolute majority again in Nagaland.
 

Nagaland
Neiphiu Rio
Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly election
Nagaland Elections 2023
India News
Indian Politics

