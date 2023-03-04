NCP decision on joining NDPP-BJP govt in Nagaland soon

NCP to soon take call on whether to join NDPP-BJP govt in Nagaland or remain in opposition

The NCP won seven seats in the Nagaland Assembly polls

PTI
PTI, Kohima,
  • Mar 04 2023, 23:09 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 23:10 ist
NCP chief Sharad Pawar will be apprised of the situation on Sunday. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP, which won seven seats in the Nagaland assembly, said on Saturday it will soon decide whether it will join the NDPP-BJP government in the state or remain in opposition.

Addressing a press conference here, NCP national general secretary Narendra B Verma said threadbare discussions were held on the issue at the first meeting of the legislative party.

Also Read | NDPP-BJP govt to take oath on March 7, PM to be present

"I have gathered the views of the MLAs, and also the opinion of the state party leaders. The final decision on whether to join the government or to remain in the opposition and also the leader of the legislative party will be taken by the high command in Delhi in the next couple of days, after I return and apprise national president Sharad Pawar on Sunday," Verma said.

The NCP had fielded candidates in 12 seats of the 60-member assembly for the February 27 elections.

Verma said the seven MLAs of the party will work for the welfare of the downtrodden people of the state.

The NCP will also support the demand of the Nagas for an early solution to the peace talks, he said.

NCP
NDPP
BJP
Sharad Pawar
India News
Indian Politics
Nagaland
Nagaland Elections 2023
Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023

