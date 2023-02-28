NDA will retain Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya: Himanta

There will be no change in governments in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya and the NDA will remain in power like in 2018, Assam CM and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday when asked about the possible results of the Assembly elections in the three Northeastern states.

"There will be no change. The NDA will remain in power like in 2018. And there will be no alliance with the Trinamool Congress and the Congress," Sarma told reporters in Guwahati.

"In Tripura, there will be a BJP CM and in Nagaland, we have an alliance. For Meghalaya, let's wait till Thursday and see how many seats we win," Sarma further said when specifically asked if there will be any change of CM in the three states.

Sarma is the convenor of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), a forum of BJP and its regional allies in the Northeast.

Sarma's comment came a day after exit poll results predicted a victory for BJP and its allies in Tripura and Nagaland.

In Meghalaya, the exit polls suggested that National People's Party (NPP) may emerge as the single largest party. The exit polls also suggested that TMC and Tipra Motha could emerge as the second biggest party in Meghalaya and Tripura, respectively. Both TMC and Tipra Motha are not part of the NEDA.

Polling in Tripura was conducted on February 16 while in Nagaland and Meghalaya, the exercise was carried out on February 27. There are 60 members each in the Assemblies of the three states.

In Tripura, BJP and IPFT retained the pre-poll alliance while Opposition CPM and Congress fought the elections on a seat sharing arrangement for the first time. Tipra Motha fought alone in 42 seats.

In Nagaland, BJP and NDPP contested the elections on 20:40 seat sharing arrangement against Naga People's Front and Congress. BJP had earlier projected Neiphiu Rio as the CM candidate.

In Meghalaya, BJP contested in all 60 seats even as it was a minor ally in the NPP-led government since 2018. The main battle, however, was between the NPP and TMC.