NDPP-BJP welcomes exit poll prediction, reaffirms alliance to run Nagaland govt

The NDPP-BJP alliance in Nagaland Tuesday welcomed the exits poll predictions which gave a second term to its incumbent government in the state and reaffirmed its commitment to run the next one together.

The NDPP-BJP alliance is the only pre-poll one in the north eastern state and contested the February 27 Nagaland Assembly election on 40:20 seat sharing basis for the 60-member House.

The exit polls by different agencies gave comfortable margin for the NDPP-BJP to retain power by increasing their strength in the Assembly and form the government for the second consecutive term. A total 83.63 per cent votes were cast on Monday. In 2018, the alliance had won 30 seats - 18 by the regional party and 12 by the saffron party.

It managed to defeat the 15 years' reign of Naga People’s Front with the support of two MLAs of the National Peoples' Party of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, one of JD(U) and an Independent MLA. NDPP chief spokesperson Merentoshi R Jamir told PTI that the party is expecting to win more than 25 seats and run the government again with BJP. “Definitely the alignment will be upheld without any crack,” he said reaffirming the pre-poll partnership. Asked if other political parties who are in alliance with NDA at the Centre will be accepted in the coalition if it forms the next dispensation in Nagaland, Jamir said the decision will be taken by the leader of the government. BJP too has made it clear that though it may have partnership with other parties in the Centre, but in Nagaland it will ally only with NDPP, he added.

Echoing him, Nagaland BJP chief spokesperson Kuputo Shohe said that the two parties will govern as an alliance if they win. Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Vanthungo Odyuo said that out of the 12 seats it contested the party is hopeful of winning at least five to six seats.

“We want to join the government, but the final decision will be taken by the party high command,” he said.

NCP does not have any member in the present assembly but in 2008 and 2013 it had won two and four seats respectively. During its two tenures, NCP MLAs had merged with the then ruling NPF. Other parties in the fray - the National People's Party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), the JD(U) and Republican Party of India (Athawale) are also likely to have their members in the Assembly this time, according to the exit polls. Congress refrained from making any comment till the announcement of the result. The grand old party, which had ruled the state till 2003, does not have any member in the current house. It fielded 23 aspirants and is expected to win at least two seats. Eyes are trained on four women candidates – Rosy Thomson of Congress, Hekhani Jakhalu of NDPP, Salhoutuonuo Kruse of NDPP and Kahuli Sema of BJP who are in the poll fight from Tenning, Dimapur-III, Western Angami and Atoizu respectively. The House did not have a a woman lawmaker since Nagaland became a state in 1963. The counting of votes will take place on March 2. One seat was won uncontested by BJP.