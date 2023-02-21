Neiphiu Rio is our leader in Nagaland: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said BJP and its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) are contesting the Assembly elections in Nagaland with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio as the leader.

"In Nagaland, NDPP and BJP are contesting the elections under the leadership of Neiphiu Rio while Narendra Modiji is our leader in the country. BJP and NDPP are not supporting candidates of any other party in Nagaland," Shah said while addressing a rally at Tuensang for the Assembly elections on February 27.

The NDPP and BJP are contesting the elections with a 40:20 seat sharing arrangement. The two parties had joined hands before the 2018 Assembly elections and have been in power since then.

Rio, now 72, is the longest-serving CM in Nagaland. He was a senior leader in Congress but had later joined the Naga People's Front (NPF). In 2017, he quit NPF and founded NDPP before contesting the 2018 Assembly elections with a seat sharing arrangement with BJP.

The NDPP and BJP this time are contesting the elections with a target to retain power for the second term.

Pact for Eastern Nagaland

Shah said the Centre would sign an agreement with Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) after the elections to solve the problems confronting Eastern Nagaland.

"The MHA held a detailed discussion with the ENPO and reached an agreement about how to address the problems, whether it is rights based or the developmental needs. But an agreement could not be signed because of the Model Code of Conduct for the elections. After the elections, we will sign an agreement with ENPO to address all the problems of Eastern Nagaland," Shah said.

"The issues raised by ENPO about Eastern Nagaland are genuine," Shah said.

BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Nagaland Assembly elections promised to set up an Eastern Nagaland Development Board, a special economic package for development of the region, beside others. Shah on Monday said the Centre is also hopeful about finding a solution to the seven-decades long Naga conflict.

The Eastern Nagaland, comprising six districts, constitute about 30 per cent of Nagaland's population and has 20 Assembly constituencies. The six districts are: Tuensang, Mon, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak and Shamator.

The ENPO and other organisations had even issued a call for boycott of the Assembly elections saying the government failed to address the problems in Eastern Nagaland, which remained neglected.