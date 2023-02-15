NE Elections | FAQ: How to register for a Voter ID card

Northeast Elections | FAQs: How to register for a Voter ID card

Several documents are needed for registering to vote in India and the process can be completed both online and offline

  • Feb 15 2023, 15:14 ist
Legislative Assembly elections in three states—Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland—are just around the corner, and for those who haven't registered to vote yet, there is still time.

Indians above 18 years of age are eligible to vote, but need to register prior to doing so.

Following are the requirements for registering to vote in India:

1. The applicant must be an Indian citizen
2. As of January 1 of the year in which the applicant plans to register themselves as a voter, they should be 18 years of age
3. The applicant also must be a resident of the constituency from which they are appling to get registered as a voter

Applications for registration can be filed both online and offline.

Online application:

To apply for a Voter ID card oline, an applicant is required to fill the Form 6, which is available on the National Voters' Services Portal (NSVP).

Once the form is filled, it has to be submitted to an Electoral Registration Officer.

After the contents of the form is verified, the applican'ts name is included in the voter's list, making them eligible to exercise their franchise.

Offline application:

To submit an offline application, first visit the nearest Booth Level Officer (BLO) to obtain Form 6.

Collect, fill, and submit the form along with your Aadhar card, a document for proof of birth, your graduation certificate, and two passport size photographs.

In case you do not possess these documents, you have to file an affidavit explaining the reason for the same.

Further, the applicant is required to submit a Voter ID card of a family member. In cases where kin do not possess Voter ID cards, the applicant can produce the Voter ID card of a neighbour.

Once all required documents are submitted to the BLO, the verification department will verify details and issue a Voter ID card to the applicant.

Categories of voters:

In India, there are three categories of voters: general, non-resident (NRIs), and service.

General voters have to use Form 6 for apply for a voter ID card.

NRIs, meanwhile, are required to fill out Form 6A.

