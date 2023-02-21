NPP, BJP will become together again after polls: Mahua Moitra in Meghalaya

Trinamool MP from West Bengal Mahua Moitra said that the National People's Party (NPP) and BJP will come together after elections are over in Meghalaya, like in 2018.

"They were all together – the BJP and NPP. Today, Conrad Sangma might say that Amit Shah is very bad, and then Amit Shah might say that Conrad Sangma is very bad. But as soon as the election is over, they will become brothers again. I urge people to not fall into their trap," Moitra said while addressing a rally in South Tura Assembly constituency on Monday evening.

Moitra was campaigning for Richard Mrong Marak, TMC candidate fighting against Meghalaya CM and NPP chief Conrad K Sangma.

The National People's Party (NPP) has been leading the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government since 2018. The MDA included National People’s Party (NPP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), the United Democratic Party (UDP) and the People’s Democratic Front (PDF). But NPP and BJP are contesting separately in 57 and all 60 seats, respectively, in the upcoming Assembly polls scheduled on February 27. UDP and HSPDP have also fielded candidates against the NPP in some constituencies.

Home Minister Amit Shah recently said the BJP severed the alliance in order to contest elections in all 60 seats. The party has also started leveling charges of corruption against Conrad Sangma and the NPP. The BJP leader said that only a BJP government can take Meghalaya to the path of development.

The TMC, which became the principal opposition party in Meghalaya in November 2021, is contesting in 57 seats with a target to wrest power from the NPP.

Moitra further countered NPP's attempt to tag TMC as a Bengal party, saying the party is led by two important sons of the soil: Charlse Pyngrope and former CM Mukul Sangma. "TMC is a national party and so we can contest elections in any state like BJP or any other national party is doing. TMC in Meghalaya is run by local leaders and they will try to address the problems confronting the people in Meghalaya only, not those in Bengal," Moitra said.

