NPP to form Meghalaya govt with support of BJP, HSPDP

The NPP on Friday announced that it would form the government in Meghalaya with the support of the BJP, the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP), and two independent candidates.

Making the announcement, NPP chief Conrad Sangma took to Twitter, writing, "Submitted the letter of support to the Hon’ble Governor, Sh. Shri Phagu Chauhan Ji signed by 32 Hon’ble MLAs of the NPP, BJP, HSPDP and 2 Independent to form the Government in alliance with the NPP."

In the Meghalaya Assembly elections, counting for which ended on March 2, the NPP secured 26 seats, while the BJP and HSPDP secured two each in the 60-member Assembly.