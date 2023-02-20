Permission for PM's Meghalaya rally denied; BJP fumes

Permission for PM's rally at Meghalaya stadium denied, BJP fumes

The sports department of Meghalaya denied permission to the BJP to host the PM's election rally citing construction work at the venue.

PTI
PTI, Tura, Meghalaya,
  • Feb 20 2023, 09:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 09:53 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Shillong, Meghalaya, December 18, 2022. Credit: PTI File Photo

The sports department of Meghalaya denied permission to the BJP to host an election rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the PA Sangma Stadium in Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s home constituency of South Tura, citing construction work at the venue.

The BJP, fuming over the development, alleged that the ruling National People’s Party (NPP), along with the Trinamool Congress and other opposition parties, were trying to stall a "wave of the BJP" in the state.

The PM is scheduled to campaign in Shillong and Tura on February 24.

Also Read | NPP is fighting against friends and rivals in Meghalaya 

"The sports department has communicated that it will not be fit to host such a big gathering at the stadium as construction work is still going on and materials kept at the site may be of safety concerns. Therefore, an alternate venue, the Alotgre cricket stadium, is being considered," District Election Officer Swapnil Tembe told PTI.

The stadium, built at a cost of Rs 127 crore, was inaugurated by the chief minister on December 16 last year.

BJP national general secretary Rituraj Sinha said he was amused how a stadium can be declared "incomplete and unavailable" for the PM's rally just two months after the inauguration.

Also Read | Meghalaya polls: Congress attacks BJP for fielding leader accused of running brothel

"Is Conrad Sangma and Mukul Sangma scared of us? They are trying to stall the BJP's wave in Meghalaya. You can try and stop PM's rally but the people of the state have made up their minds (sic)," he said.

Sinha asserted that seeing people's response to rallies of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other star campaigners of the BJP, other parties have been taken aback.

Senior BJP leader AL Hek said the PM will hold a roadshow in the Pynthorumkhrah constituency in Shillong on February 24.

