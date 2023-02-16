PM Modi calls on people of Tripura to vote in record numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers in the assembly polls and strengthen the 'festival of democracy'.

Voting for the 60-member Assembly in Tripura began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security.

Track live updates of Tripura Elections 2023 here

"Urging the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy," Modi said in a tweet.

"I specially call upon the youth to exercise their franchise," he said.

Urging the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I specially call upon the youth to exercise their franchise. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2023

Counting of votes will take place on March 2.