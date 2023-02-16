PM calls on people of Tripura to vote in record numbers

PM Modi calls on people of Tripura to vote in record numbers

Voting for the 60-member Assembly in Tripura began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 16 2023, 10:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2023, 10:28 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Twitter/@BJP4India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers in the assembly polls and strengthen the 'festival of democracy'.

Voting for the 60-member Assembly in Tripura began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security.

Track live updates of Tripura Elections 2023 here

"Urging the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy," Modi said in a tweet.

"I specially call upon the youth to exercise their franchise," he said. 

Counting of votes will take place on March 2.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Tripura
Tripura Assembly Elections 2023
Tripura Elections 2023

What's Brewing

What's up there? Mystery objects being downed by US

What's up there? Mystery objects being downed by US

DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices continue

DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices continue

Challenges aplenty in India’s defence-drone space

Challenges aplenty in India’s defence-drone space

Talk about it. Period.

Talk about it. Period.

And now comes a GM tree

And now comes a GM tree

S Asia must work together on pollution

S Asia must work together on pollution

Astronomers marvel at 'perfectly spherical explosion'

Astronomers marvel at 'perfectly spherical explosion'

 