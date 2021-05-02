PM Modi congratulates Mamata, Vijayan, Stalin for poll win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her party's win in the assembly polls and assured the Centre's all possible support to the state government to fulfil people's aspirations and also to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a series of tweets, Modi also offered congratulations to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who heads the Left front in the state, and DMK supremo M K Stalin, who led the opposition alliance in Tamil Nadu, for their poll victories.

Also Read | BJP loses battle with regional satraps yet again, Congress fails to make a mark

With the BJP retaining power in Assam, Modi said the state's people have again blessed the NDA's development agenda and the pro-people track record of its government.

The people of Assam have again blessed the NDA’s development agenda and the pro-people track record of our Government in the state. I thank the people of Assam for the blessings. I appreciate the hard work of NDA Karyakartas and their untiring efforts in serving the people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021

"Congratulations to Mamata Didi for @AITCofficial's win in West Bengal. The Centre will continue to extend all possible support to the West Bengal Government to fulfil people's aspirations and also to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic," he tweeted.

Congratulations to Mamata Didi for @AITCofficial's win in West Bengal. The Centre will continue to extend all possible support to the West Bengal Government to fulfil people’s aspirations and also to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. @MamataOfficial — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021

In another tweet, Modi said, "I would like to congratulate Shri @vijayanpinarayi and the LDF for winning the Kerala Assembly elections. We will continue working together on a wide range of subjects and to ensure India mitigates the Covid-19 global pandemic."

I would like to congratulate Shri @vijayanpinarayi and the LDF for winning the Kerala Assembly elections. We will continue working together on a wide range of subjects and to ensure India mitigates the COVID-19 global pandemic. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021

In a tweet to Stalin, who is set to be the next Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Modi said they will work together for enhancing national progress, fulfilling regional aspirations and defeating the Covid-19 pandemic.

Congratulations to Thiru @mkstalin and @arivalayam for the victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. We shall work together for enhancing national progress, fulfilling regional aspirations and defeating the COVID-19 pandemic. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021

The prime minister also expressed his gratitude to the people of West Bengal for boosting the BJP's presence.

"From a negligible presence earlier, BJP's presence has significantly increased. BJP will keep serving the people. I applaud each and every Karyakarta for their spirited effort in the polls," he said.

I would like to thank my sisters and brothers of West Bengal who have blessed our party. From a negligible presence earlier, BJP’s presence has significantly increased. BJP will keep serving the people. I applaud each and every Karyakarta for their spirited effort in the polls. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021

"Gratitude to the people of Kerala who supported our party in these elections, he said in another tweet and lauded party workers for their efforts," he tweeted.

Gratitude to the people of Kerala who supported our Party in these elections. I appreciate the efforts of our industrious Party Karyakartas, who will continue serving the people of the state and strengthen the party at the grassroots level. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021

In another post, he said, "I would like to thank the people of Tamil Nadu who supported NDA. I assure the people of Tamil Nadu that we will keep working towards the state's welfare and to further popularise the glorious Tamil culture. I applaud our Karyakartas for their hard work."

I would like to thank the people of Tamil Nadu who supported NDA. I assure the people of Tamil Nadu that we will keep working towards the state’s welfare and to further popularise the glorious Tamil culture. I applaud our Karyakartas for their hardwork. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021

The prime minister also thanks voters in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand for backing the BJP in various by-polls.

"Our party will keep working for people’s welfare. Gratitude to the BJP Karyakartas for their untiring determination," he said.