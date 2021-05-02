PM Modi congratulates Mamata, Vijayan, Stalin for win

PM Modi congratulates Mamata, Vijayan, Stalin for poll win

The prime minister also expressed his gratitude to the people of West Bengal for boosting the BJP's presence

PTI
PTI,
  • May 02 2021, 21:27 ist
  • updated: May 03 2021, 00:17 ist
PM Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her party's win in the assembly polls and assured the Centre's all possible support to the state government to fulfil people's aspirations and also to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a series of tweets, Modi also offered congratulations to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who heads the Left front in the state, and DMK supremo M K Stalin, who led the opposition alliance in Tamil Nadu, for their poll victories.

Also Read | BJP loses battle with regional satraps yet again, Congress fails to make a mark

With the BJP retaining power in Assam, Modi said the state's people have again blessed the NDA's development agenda and the pro-people track record of its government.

"Congratulations to Mamata Didi for @AITCofficial's win in West Bengal. The Centre will continue to extend all possible support to the West Bengal Government to fulfil people's aspirations and also to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic," he tweeted.

In another tweet, Modi said, "I would like to congratulate Shri @vijayanpinarayi and the LDF for winning the Kerala Assembly elections. We will continue working together on a wide range of subjects and to ensure India mitigates the Covid-19 global pandemic."

In a tweet to Stalin, who is set to be the next Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Modi said they will work together for enhancing national progress, fulfilling regional aspirations and defeating the Covid-19 pandemic.

The prime minister also expressed his gratitude to the people of West Bengal for boosting the BJP's presence.

"From a negligible presence earlier, BJP's presence has significantly increased. BJP will keep serving the people. I applaud each and every Karyakarta for their spirited effort in the polls," he said.

"Gratitude to the people of Kerala who supported our party in these elections, he said in another tweet and lauded party workers for their efforts," he tweeted.

In another post, he said, "I would like to thank the people of Tamil Nadu who supported NDA. I assure the people of Tamil Nadu that we will keep working towards the state's welfare and to further popularise the glorious Tamil culture. I applaud our Karyakartas for their hard work."

The prime minister also thanks voters in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand for backing the BJP in various by-polls.

"Our party will keep working for people’s welfare. Gratitude to the BJP Karyakartas for their untiring determination," he said.

 

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Assembly Elections 2021
Narendra Modi
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021
Assam Assembly Elections 2021
Mamata Banerjee
TMC

What's Brewing

Assam: Cops stop BJP workers from celebrating poll win

Assam: Cops stop BJP workers from celebrating poll win

Trends show majority for TMC, cadres celebrate big win

Trends show majority for TMC, cadres celebrate big win

Tamil Nadu Polls: Interactive map

Tamil Nadu Polls: Interactive map

Kerala Polls: Interactive map

Kerala Polls: Interactive map

Assam Polls: Interactive map

Assam Polls: Interactive map

West Bengal Polls: Interactive map

West Bengal Polls: Interactive map

Elusive peace on the western front

Elusive peace on the western front

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

 