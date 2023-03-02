Pradyot Deb Barma's Tipra Motha: The rise of a new Opposition

If there's one thing that's clear in the Tripura Assembly Elections it is that the BJP, IPFT's (Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura) sway in Tribal seats has narrowed significantly and the spotlight has fallen on erstwhile royal family's scion Pradyot Deb Barma.

Pradyot, which also means light or illumination roughly, has literally shone a light on the issues of the tribals and fought with Greater Tipraland as his main poll plank. Pradyot's party vowed to fight for 'Greater Tipraland' -- a separate state for indigenous Tripuris.

With candidates fighting in 42 seats out of a possible 60, Tipra Motha has bagged wins in 13. Meanwhile the CPI(M)-Congress combine has won 14 seats altogether.

Motha is in power in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), having 20 Assembly constituencies.

Even as BJP has clinched a clear majority, with margins in several constituencies being thin, the Tipra Motha, which is contesting the elections for the first time, is neck and neck with the Left-Congress alliance and has fallen just one seat short of emerging as the primary Opposition party.

Even if they are unable to ensure Greater Tipraland, their rise, as predicted by exit polls is one to really watch for. The party has not only eaten into the BJP and IPFT's share of tribal votes but their appeal has even dented the Left-Congress's alliance from gaining in the tribal belt.

The exit polls had suggested that Tipra Motha could emerge second with nine to 17 seats.

In the 2018 elections, the saffron party had bagged 10 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes while its ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), won eight. The CPI(M) had won two seats.

Tipra Motha's rise, especially after it won the recent Tribal council elections, only goes to show that Deb Barma's resolve has struck a chord with Tripuris. Even in cnstituencies it has won, Tipra Motha has succeeded with vote margins as high as 32,000 (Takarjala).

Motha had earlier rejected the offer for alliance both from BJP and the CPI (M)-Congress combine without a written assurance on its demand for "Greater Tipraland" for the indigenous Tripuris.

Speaking to DH before the elections, the 'bugabara', as Deb Barma is referred to, had clearly said, "We will not sit in the government; I am making that very clear today. We will not join any government or support any government till a constitutional solution for “Greater Tipraland” is given in writing. Rather, we will sit in opposition. We don’t want to make the same mistake as IPFT. They got two or three berths in the government, and then they could not question the government regarding Tipraland."

With Tipra Motha in Opposition and especially with its glowing popularity, the BJP will have a hard time not paying attention to its demands. Post polling too, the Tipra Motha chief has reiterated that the party will have a say in the working of the government, but will not join ranks with CPI(M) or the Congress.