Aam Aadmi Party and Samyukt Samaj Morcha: The alliance that almost was

Ahead of the multi-party Punjab elections this year, Samyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), a party born out of the farmers' agitation, was accused by the Aam Aadmi Party of colluding with the BJP and trying to take away AAP candidates.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said that his party was in talks with the SSM president, Balbir Singh Rajewal, for an alliance, but that did not work out as the latter asked for more tickets than the party could provide. If the SSM were to contest the elections without an alliance, he said that it would affect AAP's chances in the polls.

Calling it a conspiracy by the BJP, AAP's Punjab co-in-charge, Raghav Chadha accused the Election Commission of giving registration concessions to help a “morcha.” While Chadha did not name anyone, it seemed obvious that he was referring to the SSM, which registered with the EC just days before the announcement of the election schedule.

Associates of Rajewal rubbished the statement and instead accused AAP of showing desperation.

“This is the fourth time the EC has done this. It did so before the 2019 general elections, the 2020 Bihar elections and the March 2021 state polls. AAP is feeling threatened, and is trying to create a false defence by levelling fabricated allegations,” party leader Manjeet Singh said.

The fallout of this alliance that 'almost was' is surprising since the AAP had lent its support to the protesting farmers last year and the unions seemed favourable towards the party, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Blaming the rift on the SSM, AAP MLA Meet Hayer accused it of trying to defect AAP leaders. “It is promising to bear all their election expenses,” he said.

Accusing the BJP of causing obstructions to AAP forming a government in Punjab, he added, “It is making many clandestine alliances and is funding its aligned leaders and parties to stand for elections.”

“The BJP considers AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the main opposition leader in the country. Today those who are in an indirect alliance with the BJP are approaching our honest and old workers to leave AAP. Our workers are being offered money and tickets,” he also said.

Denying these claims, BKU general secretary Onkar Singh Agaul asked how they could join hands with the BJP when they fought against the Narendra Modi government, and the issues over three farm laws for over a year. He added that AAP was getting weak in Punjab and hence the leaders were misguiding the voters. “People are moving towards the SSM, that is why the mainstream parties are upset,” he said.

