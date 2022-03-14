Bhagwant Mann to resign as MP today

Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Monday said he will submit his resignation as a member of parliament.
He is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur parliamentary constituency in the state.
“I will resign as Sangrur MP after going to Delhi today. The people of Sangrur have showered me with so much love for many years, many thanks for this. Now I have got an opportunity to serve the whole of Punjab. I promise to the people of Sangrur that in a few months, their voice will be heard again in the Lok Sabha,” Mann said in a tweet in Punjabi.
The 48-year-old AAP leader will be sworn in as the chief minister of Punjab on March 16. The ceremony will be held at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr district.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) romped home by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly. It decimated the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine.
Mann won from Dhuri assembly seat after defeating Congress candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy by a margin of 58,206 votes.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pickles bring in the moolah for home cooks
Should Russian athletes be barred from competition?
Did you know Aamir was to star in 'Nayak'?
Oscar-winning actor William Hurt passes away at 71
Forest department plans database of snake catchers
War censorship exposes Putin's leaky internet controls
Save Lalbagh lake from certain death
DH Toon | Ashok Gehlot, a BJP agent?
'The Power of the Dog', 'Dune' triumph at BAFTA Awards
MP shocker: Men sexually harass women in public view