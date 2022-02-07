Channi touches Sidhu's feet after being named Congress's CM face in Punjab

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi declared Charanjit Singh Channi as his party's chief ministerial face for the high-stakes Punjab Assembly polls, the first Dalit chief minister of the state was seen touching the feet of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Sidhu, who was considered one of the main contenders of the top post, then rose from his seat, held Channi’s hand and raised it in a rare show of unity.

Before declaring Channi’s name, Gandhi said, "People of Punjab said we need a chief minister who is from a 'gareeb ghar' (humble family), who understands poverty and hunger. It was a tough decision, you made it easy." Gandhi hugged Sidhu, Channi and party leader Sunil Jakhar.

There was a feeling in the Congress that Channi can bring electoral gains to the party, especially in areas where there is a sizeable number of Scheduled Castes population, sources told PTI.

Reacting to the announcement, Union minister and BJP in-charge for Punjab Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said it will not make any difference to the fate of the party that is already "doomed".

"The Congress party is in a state of ruins owing to misgovernance, rampant corruption and internal squabbling and not even a miracle can save it now," he said while claiming that the infighting in the party will further get intensified after the announcement.

Shortly after, Sunil Jakhar announced that he will not contest elections anymore, adding that, he will continue to be in association with Congress and will keep working for the party.

"I will not contest election... I am out of electoral politics... I have had a good inning, God has been grateful to me. I will work with Congress, will do whatever duty party assigns to me but I am out of electoral politics," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Channi thanked Gandhi, Sidhu and Jakhar, and the entire party leadership for making him the CM face.

"I request with folded hands it is a big fight and work which I cannot do alone. Neither do I have money to fight this election nor have the courage. People will fight each battle and then it will be successful," said Channi.

Earlier speaking at the rally, Sidhu said he was never after any post. "During 17 years of political career, Sidhu never lived for any post but always wanted Punjab's betterment and improvement in the lives of its people," said Sidhu. During the course of Sidhu's speech, Channi got up from his seat and hugged Sidhu.

(With PTI inputs)