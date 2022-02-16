On looting Punjab, PM says Cong original, AAP its xerox

Congress is original, AAP its xerox: Modi says both parties only looted Punjab

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Feb 16 2022, 13:13 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 13:18 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Twitter/@BJP4India

Taking a dig at the Congress and AAP in Pathankot, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that both the parties are "looting" Punjab. 

PM Modi dubbed AAP as a photocopy of the Congress. "If Congress is original, AAP is its xerox... One looted Punjab while the other one is involved in scam after scam in Delhi."

The prime minister further said that despite being 'ek hi thali ke chatte batte', they (AAP & Congress) are playing 'noora kushti' (fixed fight or pretending to be against each other) in Punjab. 

Blaming the Congress for Partition of India, Modi questioned why the Congress could not include the birthplace of Gurunanak—Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur—in Punjab, instead of letting it go to Pakistan.

