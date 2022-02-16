Congress is original, AAP its xerox: Modi says both parties only looted Punjab

Taking a dig at the Congress and AAP in Pathankot, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that both the parties are "looting" Punjab.

PM Modi dubbed AAP as a photocopy of the Congress. "If Congress is original, AAP is its xerox... One looted Punjab while the other one is involved in scam after scam in Delhi."

The prime minister further said that despite being 'ek hi thali ke chatte batte', they (AAP & Congress) are playing 'noora kushti' (fixed fight or pretending to be against each other) in Punjab.

Blaming the Congress for Partition of India, Modi questioned why the Congress could not include the birthplace of Gurunanak—Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur—in Punjab, instead of letting it go to Pakistan.

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here: