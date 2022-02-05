Congress must choose someone with clean track record as CM face: Sidhu after ED arrests Channi's nephew

Soon after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the nephew of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sand mining, party state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said the party must choose someone "honest and with a clean track record".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to announce the party's chief ministerial candidate in Punjab during his virtual rally in Ludhiana on February 6 and Channi is stated to be the front runner. Punjab goes to polls on February 20.

"If you choose someone devoid of moral authority, devoid of ethics or someone who is dishonest and part of some corruption and mafia, then people will vote for change and bury you like a mooli," Sidhu told NDTV, adding that any Chief Minister choice should have the backing of at least 60 MLAs.

Also read: Punjab polls: Who is fighting against Channi from Bhadaur?

"We need an honest candidate. Your destiny depends on what you choose. It is choice, not chance that determines your destiny. A 'mafia-type person' cannot implement your programmes. A person who himself is mafia protector-in-chief, how can he crackdown on the mafia?" he asked.

ED sources told PTI that Bhupinder Singh alias Honey was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) late Thursday night after several hours of questioning at the agency's office in Jalandhar.

Meanwhile, Congress hit out at the BJP for its "political gimmicks" by unleashing the ED against the chief minister and his relatives, alleging the saffron party is taking revenge on the people of the state for extending their support to the farmers' agitation.

(With PTI inputs)

Check out latest videos from DH: