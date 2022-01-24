Education, the new field for battle in Punjab elections

Freebies, doles and many things more - this is the universal formula for political parties aiming to wrest power during the election season in India. More often than not, parties aim to out-bid each other in their manifestos when it comes to offering jobs, goodies, and other promises.

This season, the battle for Punjab is seeing a new basis for a war of words - the field of education.

The ruling Congress and Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party government are at loggerheads over whose model is better, and it's a fight that has raged on for months.

The two parties began scuffling over education well before the election season kicked in, with the origin of the issue being the Performance Grading Index released early 2021. Back then, while former CM Amarinder Singh took the credit, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia suggested the ranking was due to PM Narendra Modi's blessings on Singh.

“Come to Punjab and I will show you our schools. If you are really interested in improving the education system of Delhi, maybe you should do a ‘jugalbandi’ with me and I will teach you how to manage things better,” the former CM said in return, hitting back at Sisodia, The Indian Express reported.

The conflict went into the open when Sisodia in November asked Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to name 250 schools in the state transformed by his regime to compare the reforms and developments in the schools run by both the governments.

Just a day before that, he had released a list of 250 schools in Delhi that he said were transformed by the AAP government in five years and urged the Punjab government to do the same.

"We have shared a list of 250 schools so that comparison can be done between Delhi's education model and Punjab's education model. It has been 24 hours but Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh has not responded... I now request Punjab Chief Minister Channi to share the list so that people of the state also get to know," Sisodia said in a briefing.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal added to the fire by terming the plight of government schools and teachers in Punjab a misfortune.

He gave eight guarantees to teachers for comprehensive education reforms in Punjab and promised that these guarantees would be implemented on priority if the AAP government is formed in 2022.

He later issued a video message on the subject, saying: "In Punjab, the state of education is very bad. Government schools are in a bad shape. There is no study at all in government schools. Punjab's teachers are very good, but they are sad. In government schools in Punjab, 24 lakh students from poor, Dalit, SC community study. Think about what is the future of these children?”

Not one to be left behind in the political game over education, Navjot Singh Sidhu joined a contractual teachers' protest near Kejriwal's residence in December, saying "Practise what you preach!".

Shiromani Akali Dal, which also sought a piece of the pie, went and called AAP's Delhi model 'fake', and the party's president Sukhbir Singh Badal said his government would establish a mega government school with a strength of 5,000 students in each block, with one teacher for every 50 children.

But the people central to the educational pillar in the border state - teachers - say that they and their students are being dragged into politics by the parties.

While the state government claims to have transformed at least 13,844 government schools into ‘smart schools’, critics say many of these changes are cosmetic and that merely colourful walls cannot bring about change in learning levels.

Several teachers even said they were forced to raise funds or even pitch in with their own money to carry out these changes, the report said.

“The government started pre-primary classes, which was a good step, but there are no specialised teachers for them. Single-teacher schools still exist and all schools do not have subject-wise teachers,” Sukhwinder Singh Chahal, state president, Government Teachers’ Union, told the publication.

However, teachers do believe that the reason education has been singled out by parties is due to the efforts of teacher groups to highlight the issues in the system through protests.

“No political party talks about an issue if there is no uprising among people. Much like the farmers who persisted to get the farm laws repealed, teachers’ movements in Punjab have to be credited for education becoming a poll issue. We can’t be used merely as vote banks. Education policy and the learning process are supreme, yet the government has failed to bring in a new education policy for the state.

Also, no new teachers have been recruited for the primary section. Government in-service training centres have been closed and teachers are still put on election duties,” Vikram Dev Singh, state president of the Democratic Teachers’ Front said.

Experts have also said that mass migration of students from private to government schools, and youngsters leaving the state in search of work, have made education a talking point.

